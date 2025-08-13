Framfield site transformed into eco-rich habitat by National Grid

Twenty-four acres of land in Framfield have been transformed into an eco-rich area benefiting protected species by the National Grid team building a new substation in Little Horsted.

National Grid is building a substation site for two new electricity substations (one for National Grid and one for UK Power Networks, which they will deliver). The development will provide a new connection for UK Power Networks and a continued safe and secure supply of electricity to local homes and businesses.

The company purchased 24 acres of land off Palehouse Common and Sand Hill Lane in Framfield as part of the construction works. The land has been improved with planting to provide new habitats for great crested newts, reptiles, dormice, bats and badgers.

The construction of Little Horsted substation, due for completion in spring 2026, forms part of National Grid’s continued investment in its network across the South East, with £2.7bn investment planned between 2026-31 to maintain, upgrade and develop the network.

Some of the 20,000 new trees that have been planted in Framfield by National Grid and Balfour Beatty.

Paul Alchin, National Grid Project Manager says: “We’ve improved the land to benefit protected species. We hope it will be an eco-rich parcel of land for years to come. It is part of our Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) commitment, to ensure any new developments contribute positively to biodiversity enhancement and environmental preservation.”

Catherine Golding, Environmental Sustainability Advisor at Balfour Beatty, the principal contractor responsible for designing and building the scheme, added: “Over 20,000 plants have been planted on four plots including oak, holly, black alder, blackthorn, hazel, hawthorn, and honeysuckle. An under-storey clover mix has been sown into the planting plots and a wildflower meadow seed sown across the rest of the site.

“Deer fencing prevents grazing and tree guards support the plants and prevent rabbit damage. Habitat boxes have been installed including two barn owl nest boxes, a woodpecker box, starling boxes and five bat boxes.

“Finally pond enhancement works increase its suitability for amphibians, along with aquatic planting for newt egg laying. Habitat piles and a hibernacula have been created around the pond for refuge.”

Sean Cotter and Cat Golding, part of the Balfour Beatty team responsible for designing and building the National Grid scheme.

The site will be managed to help ensure successful establishment including weed control and watering. Botanical surveys will record the species growing and inform any remedial/maintenance works required to ensure its continued health and success.