Free apprenticeship support for East Sussex businesses
To mark National Apprenticeship Week, which runs from 10 to 14 February, the county council is holding free drop-in sessions for organisations to come and find out more about apprenticeships.
Small and medium sized businesses based in East Sussex are invited to drop in with their questions about apprenticeships, to learn how they work and how to access funding and to find out about the support available.
Apprenticeship drop-in events will be held in each of the five districts and boroughs in East Sussex during National Apprenticeship Week:
Lewes DistrictMonday 10 February, 9.30 am-12.30 pm at Newhaven Enterprise Centre, Denton Island, Newhaven BN9 9BA
Wealden DistrictTuesday 11 February, 10.30 am-1.30 pm at Uckfield Civic Centre (Ashdown Room), Uckfield TN22 1AE
Hastings BoroughWednesday 12 February, 10.30 am-1.30 pm at Hastings Centre, The Ridge, Hastings, TN34 2SA
Eastbourne BoroughThursday 13 February, 10.30 am-1.30 pm at East Sussex College Training Hub, 3A Hampden Retail Park, Eastbourne BN23 6QU
Rother DistrictFriday 14 February, 10.00 am-11.30 am at Rye Library, 30A High Street, Rye TN31 7JGFriday 14 February, 12.30 pm-2.00 pm at Battle Library, 7 Market Square, Battle TN33 0XBFriday 14 February, 2.30 pm-4.00 pm at Flatland Projects, 20 Beeching Road, Bexhill TN39 3LG
Businesses that are unable to make an event but would like to find out more, can email [email protected] to book a meeting with a specialist adviser.
Cllr Penny di Cara, lead member for economy at East Sussex County Council, said: “I am delighted that we are once again supporting National Apprenticeship Week through these free drop-in events for local businesses.
“Our commitment to National Apprenticeship Week is part of our continuing efforts to work with local organisations to increase the number of apprenticeships locally, and to improve skills and training in East Sussex.
“I’d really encourage our local businesses to come along to these events to ask questions and explore apprenticeships as a positive option for their organisations.”
The drop-in events are being run by the Transform Service, the county council’s programme which supports small and medium sized organisations that want help to fill skills gaps in their current and future workforce.
The service provides businesses with tailored 1:1 information as well as impartial advice and guidance about apprenticeships and skills training options and help to access funding that covers the cost of apprenticeship training.
More information is available online at eastsussex.gov.uk/business/support/employment-skills-training/skills-east-sussex/transform