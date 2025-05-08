Free bus service to Standen for The Maker's Fair
The Maker's Fair highlights the finest creative talent in the south. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the croquet lawn, and housed under a large marquee, this fair is a celebration of contemporary craft, handmade wares and art.
Visitors can expect to find a diverse collection of luxury knitwear, ceramics, printmaking, textiles, contemporary jewellery, and more. See exhibitors in the Makers Marquee on the croquet lawn and in gazebos on Goose Green. There’s also a chance to see live demonstrations and engage with makers in a unique setting.
Standen has a long Arts & Crafts tradition with the house, designed by architect Philip Webb, being one of the finest examples of Arts and Crafts workmanship. It’s filled with Morris & Co. interiors to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Visit the house as part of your day out.
Shuttle Bus Route:
- Standen Visitor Reception
- East Grinstead Railway Station
- East Grinstead London Road (Whitehall) bus stop
- Standen Visitor Reception
Timetable:
The shuttle buses will run at regular intervals throughout the day (Saturday and Sunday), so visitors have plenty of opportunities to travel to and from the event. The shuttle bus stops allow connections to be made with both Southern and Bluebell rail services.
The timetable is as follows:
- Morning Services (depart from Standen to East Grinstead): 09:48, 10:18, 10:48, 11:18, 12:18
- Afternoon Services (depart from Standen to East Grinstead): 12:48, 13:18, 13:48, 14:48, 15:18, 15:48, 16:18, 16:48
The service is free of charge. Normal admission to Standen applies (members free). Children must travel with an adult.
To plan your day at Standen visit: Standen House and Garden | Sussex | National Trust