Free community events to help Chichester District residents develop work-based skills

Residents can boost their skills and receive support to take their next steps towards work thanks to a series of free community events from Chichester District Council’s Choose Work team.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The events are taking place at venues across the district, each offering opportunities for residents to take part in workshops and network with organisations to help boost their confidence and professional development.

The programme of events include:

Wednesday 5 February, 11.30am-2.30pm, Loxwood Village Hall;

Wednesday 5 March, 2.30pm-5.30pm, Graylingwell Youth Shed;

Thursday 6 March, 10.30am-2pm, Petworth Community Garden; and

Thursday 19 March, 10.30am-1.30pm, Tuppenny Barn, Southbourne.

Chichester District Council's Choose Work Team

Places for all of these events can be booked free-of-charge by emailing: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An extra event is also being planned for Wednesday 26 March in Chichester, and more details about this will be available soon.

The Choose Work team have arranged this events programme to cater for different needs and requirements. For example, some of the events focus on supporting people who want to get back into work but are lacking in confidence.

The event taking place at Graylingwell Youth Shed on 5 March will include a session with a creative writer, who will share skills that could help with professional development and CV writing. The Tuppenny Barn event on 19 March will explore how nature can help boost confidence and reduce anxiety.

All of the events will enable our Choose Work team to support even more people across the district who are interested in developing their skills or who are currently out of employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re very proud of our Choose Work team and the work that they carry out to help residents continue to grow and develop themselves, both in their professional and personal lives,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council. “The first event recently took place in Chichester at the New Park Studio, and it was fantastic to see attendance was fully booked out.

“It’s so important that we continue to provide opportunities for residents to gain confidence and learn new skills. The feedback the team receive is always so positive, and they are in a great position to draw together a range of support that people may not be aware is available to them.”

The events have been funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to encourage economic growth and improve quality of life through funding projects that invest in communities and place, local businesses, and people and skills.

The Choose Work team help residents across the Chichester District who are currently out of work, offering them individual support and advice. The team can provide mentoring and coaching through one-to-one sessions, as well as employability workshops and courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If people would like to find out more about the events or register their attendance, they just need to get in touch with the Choose Work team by emailing [email protected]

You can also find out more information about the Choose Work programme at: chichester.gov.uk/choosework