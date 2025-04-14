Free Easter themed eggs-travaganza lands in Hastings seafront this Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today, Hastings Adventure Golf has announced it will be hosting a weekend of action-packed Easter themed fun for the Great British bank holiday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place from Wednesday 16th to Monday 21st April, the 18-hole course (home to the annual World Crazy Golf Championships) invites locals and visitors to take part in a free scavenger hunt to win a bundle of Easter goodies and enter a raffle to win a Hasting Adventure Golf VIP card.

Part scavenger hunt, part anagram, participants will follow Easter-themed clues and riddles to uncover hidden letters around the seafront. Once all the letters are found, players will unscramble the secret Easter word to claim their prize. This includes a free round of golf, a session on Hastings Adventure Golf famed trampolines, fish and chips, ice cream and non-alcoholic drinks for a family of four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course will also feature a limited-edition Easter menu, including indulgent hot chocolate, mini egg-flavoured ice cream, and other treats including hot cross buns - helping crazy golf enthusiasts and families get involved in the festive celebrations.Over the weekend (19th-20th), ‘Caddy’ Hastings Adventure Golf’s mascots will roam the course causing Easter chaos, posing for photos.

'Caddy’ Hastings Adventure Golf’s mascot playing a round

Simon Tompkins, Director of Hastings Adventure Golf, says: “We’re excited to kick off the Great British getaway with a free, fun-filled day out for families. With everyone feeling the pinch, we want to offer something special without the cost. We’ve created our own Easter egg hunt on Hastings’ seafront, welcoming all ages to join the celebrations.”