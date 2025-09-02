Free eco-open home events to take place across East Sussex

Local residents open homes to public to view energy-saving improvements and renewables

Local residents from across East Sussex who have installed energy-saving and green technologies will be opening their homes to members of the public throughout September. Technologies on display will include solar panels, air source heat pumps, batteries and electric car chargers.

Opportunities to visit local homes will be taking place in Barcombe, Crowborough, Hassocks & Ditchling, Lewes, Rodmell, Seaford, St Leonards and Wadhurst (among other places). The events begin this weekend (Sat 6 / Sun 7 Sept) and continue on Sat 13 Sept, Sat 20 / Sun 21 Sept and Sat 27 / Sun 28 Sept.

A complete list of events – including links to book your free visit(s) – is available online at https://tinyurl.com/ecoopensept2025

A spokesperson for Energise Sussex Coast, which has helped to organise some of the events, said:

'An Eco-Open-Home visit is an opportunity for you to ask a neighbour about an energy saving improvement that they’ve made, and see if it might work for you. Throughout September local people who have made energy saving improvements are opening up their homes to share their experiences. Visiting a home is a great way to find out about the reality of getting solar panels, insulation, triple glazing, or new heating options without talking to a salesman. You can have a good look at the technology, ask the residents whether the installation was a hassle, and find out much they’re really saving on their energy bills as a result.'

Other local groups involved in organising Eco-Open-Home events include Green Transition Crowborough and OVESCO.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eleven local buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.