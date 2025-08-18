Free employment skills workshop at The Beacon

The Youth Employability Service is offering a free one-day workshop in The Gather unit at The Beacon this Wednesday (August 20).

The workshop is aimed at people aged 18-25 and looking for work. It aims to boost confidence, offers advice on interview techniques and empowers people to take the next steps towards a job.

And if nerves or anxiety are a problem, attendees are welcome to bring a friend/parent along as well.

Zoe Child, area manager, Youth Employability Service, said the free workshop would be a fun and practical session to get people work-ready.

“Our team of experts will be on hand to offer advice on finding that ideal job and making a great first impression,” Zoe said.

“There will be interactive activities and expert advice, and our aim is to allow people to answer interview questions with greater confidence.”

Mark Powell, General Manager at The Beacon, said The Gather unit was delighted to provide a platform for the Service.

“Helping people get into the work-place is such a vital issue,” Mark said. “If people can be given greater confidence for job-hunting and interviews, the Youth Employability Service team will have done a great job.”

If you would like to attend the workshop at The Beacon, or would like more information about the Youth Employability Service, contact them at [email protected] or call their office on 01323 368390.