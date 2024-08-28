Free energy workshops in Hastings and St Leonards this September

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community workshops on heat pumps and off-grid solar will debunk myths and provide practical advice

Local community benefit co-op Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) are holding two free community energy workshops in Hastings & St Leonards this September, involving two of the key technologies needed for tackling the climate crisis: heat pumps and solar power.

'Everything you need to know about heat pumps' will take place 6 – 8pm, Thursday 12 September at the Central Hall in Hastings (6 Bank Buildings, Station Road, TN34 1NG).

The event is aimed at people who would like to know more about heat pumps and whether they are right for their home. In addition to explaining the basics and debunking some of the myths about heat pumps, it will also be an opportunity to hear from a local resident who has installed one, learn some useful tips about how to lower their running costs and find out what funding is currently available for households who would like to have one installed.

Graphic for the 12 September event

Tea, coffee and snacks will be provided. Participants are encouraged to book online at heatpump.eventbrite.co.uk or to text their name to the landline number 01424 390 062.

An event on 'Sizing your off-grid solar system' will take place 6 – 8pm, Thursday 5 September at the Clifton Centre (1 - 2 Stainsby Street, TN37 6LA). Aimed at those interested in building an off-grid solar system (eg. on a shed roof) this session will explain how to calculate the solar panel, battery, and inverter capacities needed to power the items that will be connected to the system . Participants can book online at tinyurl.com/offgridsolar5sept.

In Sweden, Norway and Finland heat pumps are the dominant heating technology. But here in the UK they have been ‘the subject of hostile and misleading reporting across many mainstream media outlets’ (Carbon Brief).

A spokesperson for Energise Sussex Coast said: 'According to the International Energy Agency heat pumps – which use electricity rather than gas to heat your home - are the “central technology in the global transition to secure and sustainable heating”. As such they are a key tool for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and avoiding dangerous climate change. Yet according to the Climate Change Committee, heat pump installations will need to increase ten-fold if the current government is going to reach its predecessor's target of 600,000 heat pumps being installed in homes every year by 2028. Join us at Central Hall in Hastings on 12 September for a friendly, impartial and informative evening where you can find out more.'

Graphic for the 5 September event

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.