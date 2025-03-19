Free event in Chichester will help residents develop work-based skills

Residents can boost their work-based skills and professional development thanks to a free careers clinic taking place in Chichester on Wednesday 26 March.

The free community event, which is organised by Chichester District Council’s Choose Work team, offers residents the opportunity to access support that will help boost their confidence and professional development.

The event will take place from 10am to 1pm in the Chichester District Council offices at East Pallant House, where residents will be able to speak to a member of the Choose Work team to access free one-to-one support.

If people would like to attend the clinic, they need to email the team at [email protected]to register and book an appointment.

The team will be offering a range of support and information, including advice on CV writing; completing job applications; putting together a development action plan; and identifying next steps. People will also be able to find out about the benefits of volunteering and work placements.

This careers clinic is part of a series of community events that the team have organised across the Chichester District. The event programme has enabled the Choose Work team to support people who are interested in developing their skills or who are currently out of employment.

“We are so proud of our Choose Work team and the brilliant work that they do to help residents grow and develop in their professional and personal lives,” says Councillor Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council.

“These community events have been a great success, and the careers clinic will provide another great opportunity for residents to find out more about the service, or for people who have previously been in touch with the team to speak to an advisor about their next steps.”

These events have been funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, which aims to encourage economic growth and improve quality of life through funding projects that invest in communities and place, local businesses, and people and skills.

The Choose Work team help residents across the Chichester District who are currently out of work, offering them individual support and advice. The team can provide mentoring and coaching through one-to-one sessions, as well as employability workshops and courses.

Residents can find out more about the careers clinic on Wednesday 26 March, or register their attendance, by emailing: [email protected]

People can also find out more information about the council’s Choose Work programme at: www.chichester.gov.uk/choosework