Free event in Hastings on taking control of your energy bills

Event at Hastings College to give energy-saving tips, renovation advice and grant info, suitable for all incomes.

Energise Sussex Coast (ESC) are holding a free, friendly and impartial event in Hastings next week, aimed at local residents with cold, damp, draughty or expensive-to-heat homes.

The event, entitled 'Energy saving tips and renovations, whatever your budget', will be taking place at East Sussex College Hastings (Station Approach, TN34 1BA), 6.30 - 8pm on Wednesday, November 6.

Participants are encouraged to register for free on Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/energysaving6nov

Energise Sussex Coast energy adviser Fiona with local resident wearing 'Big Yin Energy' t-shirt, holding an energy-efficient light bulb.

In addition to independent advice from ESC's energy experts Martin Turner and Joe Daly, a local resident will also be telling their story of what it's like to have made these improvements. There will also be an opportunity for participants to take away some free energy-saving equipment and make a free individual energy-advice appointment if they need it.

The UK's housing stock is notoriously leaky and draughty, with roughly half of the UK's 27 million homes falling below a good level energy efficiency rating (an ‘EPC rating’ of C). In Hastings, tens of thousands of local properties currently have an EPC rating below C.

Home heating is also a major source of the UK carbon emissions, accounting for over 10% of the UK's territorial emissions. Only an estimated 5% of homes are currently heated by renewable heating systems (84% are heated by gas).

Helen Frederick from Energise Sussex Coast said: "Once you've grabbed a cuppa and cake, our expert energy advisers Joe and Martin will explain the crucial factors that mean that while some homes keep us warm and well, others leave us cold, miserable and broke. And they'll also explain what we can all do about it!

"They'll give you an overview of your options, both small and large - from draught-proofing and double-glazing to insulation - and provide guidance on choosing the home improvements that are right for you. And - last but not least - we'll tell you about the range of government grants and financial support available and how to avoid scam sellers. Don't miss out on this opportunity take control of your bills and make your home a more comfortable and affordable space!'

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes.

It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.