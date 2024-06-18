Free events return to Shoreham Port this July
This year's event will feature a variety of free talks and activities focused on how Shoreham Port, local charities, and businesses are working together to pursue a greener future and how you can get involved. Events will be held at Shoreham Port and Sussex Dolphin Project in Southwick.
Among the highlights will be engaging talks from leading organisations such as Living Coast Biosphere, Sussex Wildlife Trust, and the Sussex Dolphin Project. An expert from the United Nations Association Climate & Oceans will deliver a presentation on the latest climate change findings.
Additionally, you will have the opportunity to learn about the newly launched Sussex Bay initiative, which aims to generate £50 million by 2050 to restore 100 miles of Sussex coastline.
Meanwhile, the Shoreham Port Industrial Cluster will share an update on their ongoing Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan Project, funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Innovate UK /UK Research and Innovation.
The week of events will culminate in a beach clean at Southwick Beach, where the winners of this year’s colouring competition will be announced, with the winners receiving family visits to Sealife Centre Brighton.
A spokesperson for Shoreham Port said: "We are thrilled to announce the return of Sustainability Week to Shoreham Port for its fourth year!
"All our events are free and open to the public - we welcome you to attend any range of events that spark your interest! For a full schedule of events and to register, please visit our Eventbrite page."
