Free events return to Shoreham Port this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shoreham Port has announced the return of Sustainability Week, a series of free events taking place from Wednesday, July 4 to Saturday, July 6.

This year's event will feature a variety of free talks and activities focused on how Shoreham Port, local charities, and businesses are working together to pursue a greener future and how you can get involved. Events will be held at Shoreham Port and Sussex Dolphin Project in Southwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additionally, you will have the opportunity to learn about the newly launched Sussex Bay initiative, which aims to generate £50 million by 2050 to restore 100 miles of Sussex coastline.

Drone view of Shoreham Port.

Meanwhile, the Shoreham Port Industrial Cluster will share an update on their ongoing Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan Project, funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Innovate UK /UK Research and Innovation.

The week of events will culminate in a beach clean at Southwick Beach, where the winners of this year’s colouring competition will be announced, with the winners receiving family visits to Sealife Centre Brighton.

A spokesperson for Shoreham Port said: "We are thrilled to announce the return of Sustainability Week to Shoreham Port for its fourth year!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad