Free events this February offering dementia support in Worthing

Haviland House Day Service is opening its doors this February with a series of free events for people living with dementia and their carers to enjoy. As a dedicated day service providing tailored, person-centred care and dementia support, Haviland House Day Service is part of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care. The team also understands the importance of companionship, support, and respite for carers.

To encourage more families to discover the full range of services available for loved ones living with dementia and experience the friendly environment, team leader Sarah Johnson and her colleagues have organised a selection of social events. These provide a chance to enjoy some time out, meet others in a similar situation and experience the warm welcome and support of Haviland House Day Services.

An ‘Open Day’ is being held on Saturday, 15th February, between 1.30 and 3.30pm where guests are welcome to drop by, with no need to book and no entry fee. It’s a chance to explore the facilities, meet the team and learn more about the support offered for people living with dementia and their carers. There will also be opportunities to ask questions about regular care or simply to book onto the next free social events.

Free events this February

As Team Leader at Haviland House Day Service, Sarah offers a warm welcome at events throughout February for people living with dementia and their family or carers.

Positive Voices Dementia Choir

- Saturday 8th February - 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Join this uplifting afternoon of music and singing with the inspiring & popular Positive Voices Dementia Choir led by the amazing Ric Grey.

Sunday Social

- Sunday 16th February – 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon of musical entertainment, tea, coffee, cake, and sandwiches, all in a friendly, supportive environment.

Saturday Afternoon Tea

- Saturday 22nd February – 1.30pm to 3.30pm

A delightful afternoon with live music along with tea & cake and the chance to enjoy time out together and meet others in a similar situation.

Sarah Johnson, Team Leader at Haviland House Day Services, said, “We love welcoming people to our service and showing everything we have to offer for people living with dementia – the Positive Voices choir has been a huge success since it started last year. In January we had more than 40 people joining the fun!

“If you’re not sure which event would suit you and your loved one best, come along to our Open Day on 15th February and ask as many questions as you like, we’re here to help you. We’ll also be hosting more events as the year goes on, so please do drop in and say hello – we’re looking forward to welcoming you and your loved one!”

Haviland House Day Services can be found at Robin Road, Goring-by-Sea, BN12 6FE. For more information or to book your place at any or each of these events, please call Sarah and her team on 01903 866130 or email [email protected].