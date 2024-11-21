Free festive parking & bus travel in Worthing

By Annwen Adams
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 11:34 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2024, 11:44 GMT
This holiday season, Hemiko is spreading cheer with FREE parking and bus travel in Worthing. Hemiko want to say a special thanks to the town for all your support for the project and patience during essential construction works.

Check out the dates below:

FREE Parking Dates• Friday 29th Nov: Buckingham Road Multi-Storey Car Park• Sunday 15th Dec: Buckingham Road Multi-Storey Car Park• Wednesday 18th Dec: Buckingham Road Multi-Storey Car Park• Saturday 21st Dec: High Street Multi-Storey Car Park

FREE Bus Travel on 8/8A and 16 bus journeys with Compass Travel• Friday 13th Dec• Saturday 14th Dec

Available on Compass Bus Routes 8/8A & 16 – just talk to the driver!

Parking is available all day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Hemiko! With special thanks to Worthing Borough Council and Compass Travel for helping make this possible.

