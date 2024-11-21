Free festive parking & bus travel in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This holiday season, Hemiko is spreading cheer with FREE parking and bus travel in Worthing. Hemiko want to say a special thanks to the town for all your support for the project and patience during essential construction works.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out the dates below:

FREE Parking Dates• Friday 29th Nov: Buckingham Road Multi-Storey Car Park• Sunday 15th Dec: Buckingham Road Multi-Storey Car Park• Wednesday 18th Dec: Buckingham Road Multi-Storey Car Park• Saturday 21st Dec: High Street Multi-Storey Car Park

FREE Bus Travel on 8/8A and 16 bus journeys with Compass Travel• Friday 13th Dec• Saturday 14th Dec

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Available on Compass Bus Routes 8/8A & 16 – just talk to the driver!

Parking is available all day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Hemiko! With special thanks to Worthing Borough Council and Compass Travel for helping make this possible.