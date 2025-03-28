Free financial advice session in Worthing for planning and funding care
The presentation will be led by Director of Worthing Care Advice Service, Tom Scott, who is an independent financial advisor. With his broad knowledge and expertise, Tom will offer practical insights into the various care planning options, addressing both immediate and future needs.
Following the talk, Tom will be available for individual conversations, which can be pre-booked. Light refreshments will be provided. Guests can also enjoy a guided tour of Caer Gwent, offering a glimpse into the high-quality care provided by Guild Care.
Spaces for the Planning & Funding Care talk are limited, so advance booking is essential. To reserve a place, simply call 01903 327327 or email [email protected].
This is an excellent opportunity to gain expert advice, hear real-life experiences, and explore different solutions to help you or your loved ones navigate care planning with confidence.
For more information, visit Guild Care’s website at www.guildcare.org or contact the friendly customer relationship team at Guild Care on 01903 327327.