Free health and wellbeing programme will support men in the Chichester District

A new health and wellbeing course aimed specifically at working aged men in Chichester District is being offered to help reset, re-energise and revitalise.

The Warrior Programme starts on Thursday 18 September in Bosham and has been designed to help men aged between 30 and 60 who are looking to give their health and wellbeing a boost.

The sessions have been organised following a successful pilot earlier this year, where those who completed the course gave positive feedback across the board. The programme is being delivered in partnership by Chichester Wellbeing, Chichester Strength and Conditioning, and Primal Warrior.

The sessions will take place 7pm - 8pm every Thursday for 12 weeks.

The Warrior Programme is aimed at men who currently exercise less than 150 minutes per week and are looking to improve their fitness, build healthier habits, and boost their confidence.

Participants will be introduced — or reintroduced — to fitness through simple workouts, practical training, and health and nutrition guidance. The course offers a varied programme of outdoor and indoor activities, including use of Chichester Strength and Conditioning’s gym, with a focus on improving form and mobility, technique, and building confidence.

Mental health is also a key part of the programme. Primal Warrior, a local men’s mental health group, will lead sessions aimed at reducing stress and building mental resilience.

“This new programme is a wonderful opportunity for men in our district who are looking for opportunities to build their confidence and improve their health and fitness,” says Cllr Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council. “We know that men are often less likely to seek help when it comes to their health, which is why programmes like this are so important. The Warrior Programme offers a welcoming and encouraging space where participants are supported every step of the way.

“The pilot that we ran earlier this year was an amazing success. The sessions are a great opportunity for men in this age category to exercise more, improve their mobility and energy levels, and boost their overall health and mental wellbeing.

“The Warrior Programme has been developed to offer practical guidance, and a welcoming space where men can connect, share experiences, and encourage each other, taking positive steps towards healthier and happier lives.”

The Warrior Programme is delivered by Chichester Strength and Conditioning in partnership with Chichester Wellbeing and Primal Warrior. Spaces are very limited — to book, visit Chichester Strength and Conditioning’s website: www.chistrength.co.uk/the-warrior-programme.

For more information about the Chichester Wellbeing service, visit: https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/