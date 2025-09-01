Free hearing check-ups at The Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne
The charity’s staff are on hand once a month at The Gather to look at and give advice to people on how they can keep their hearing in tip-top condition.
The team also provides information about other support services on offer, including their popular hearing assistive equipment and hearing aid maintenance programmes.
Speaking about the initiative, Co-CEO Glynwen Chetcuti said: “We are extremely grateful to The Beacon team for allowing us to use The Gather, it’s an amazingly useful venue for us to engage with people, helping to address any concerns they may have about hearing loss.”
Mark Powell, The Beacon General Manager, said The Gather unit was ideal for charities and community groups. “The Gather puts our vital charities and community groups at the heart of the town and gives them great access to shoppers and visitors.
“East Sussex Hearing offers a fantastic service and I would encourage anyone concerned about their hearing, or just seeking more information, to pop in and see them,” Mark said.
The East Sussex Hearing team will be at The Gather on the following dates:
Thursday October 16 10am - 3pm
Thursday November 27 10am-3pm
Thursday December 11 10am -3pm
For more details please contact East Sussex Hearing
Tel: 01323 722505 Mb: 07950 855 580 (text) Email: [email protected]