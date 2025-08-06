Free housing advice at Hove housing development

This month, a housing development in Hove will be hosting a free open day for local residents looking to get on the property ladder.

On Saturday August 9 from 10am-4pm, Guinness Homes’ development Lyon Quarter, will be inviting in the local community to learn about how to get on the property ladder, shared ownership and life at the development. Visitors are welcome to tour the apartments and local area to get a feel for what life is like at the development.

Made up of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments the development has proved popular, with over 70% of apartments now sold and only one three-bedroom apartment remaining.

Shared ownership is an alternative pathway to home ownership which typically requires a lower deposit and lower monthly outgoings than buying on the open market. Homebuyers purchase a share of their home, usually between 25% and 75% of the property’s total value. Buyers pay a mortgage on the share they’ve purchased, reduced rent on the remaining shares and a monthly service charge.

Hannah Smart, sales manager Guinness Homes’ development, Lyon Quarter, said: “Brighton and Hove is proving to be such a popular area but with notoriously high house prices and high rents, we know many people think buying a home here is out of reach. With shared ownership on offer, we feel privileged to offer local residents an affordable alternative, the security of purchasing your own home and access to better quality, affordable homes.

“Guinness Homes is committed to ensuring that homeowners don’t have to compromise on quality or location. Lyon Quarter is perfectly located for commuters, situated less than a mile from Hove train station and access to London Victoria in just one hour, while each apartment features a private balcony or terrace, high quality integrated appliances and landscaped communal gardens for residents to enjoy.

“With a select number of properties remaining, we’re encouraging people to sign up for our open day to find out more and see what the possibilities are for them in the area. We’re looking forward to welcoming people down to see the development for themselves.”

The apartments are ready to move into straight away, with prices starting from £81,250 and deposits from £4,062.50 for a one bedroom at a 25% share, £103,125 and deposits from £5,218.75 for a two bedroom at a 25% share, and £138,125 and deposits from £6,906.25 for a three bedroom at a 25% share. The development also includes six wheelchair-adapted two-bedroom apartments.

Attendance is available via appointment only – enquiries can be made with the Guinness Homes team via email at [email protected] or on the phone at 01273 974 836.

For more information, visit Lyon Quarter online: www.lyonquarter.co.uk