Free Men’s Health Fair comes to Petworth

Chichester District Council is inviting residents to attend its first free Men’s Health Fair, taking place on Tuesday 15 July at Petworth Park Sports in Petworth.

This welcoming community event is designed to support men’s health and wellbeing, offering free health checks, expert advice and practical support to help residents take positive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

From 10am to 2pm, visitors can access free blood pressure checks with Chichester Wellbeing and chat to health professionals for advice on weight management, healthy eating, stopping smoking, mental wellbeing, and reducing alcohol intake. Free refreshments will be available throughout the day.

A wide range of organisations are expected to be on hand to offer support and advice, including Chichester District Council’s Social Prescribing and Choose Work teams, West Sussex County Council’s Prevention Assessment Team, and local charities such as Petworth Men’s Shed, Age UK, The Royal Voluntary Service, and the Chichester District Food Bank. Everyone Active is also scheduled to attend, sharing fitness tips and information to help residents stay active and healthy.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for men in our district to access free health checks and expert advice in a relaxed and welcoming environment,” says Cllr Tracie Bangert, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Chichester District Council. “We know that men are often less likely to seek help when it comes to their health, which is why events like this are so important.

“Early intervention and small lifestyle changes can make a big difference to a person’s long-term health. Healthy choices and activities can significantly reduce the risk of serious medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and even some cancers.

“This event brings together a range of dedicated services to offer guidance, resources, and a welcoming space where men can connect, share experiences, and take positive steps towards a healthier, happier life. Whether you want to check your blood pressure, get tips on healthy living, or simply have a chat over a cup of tea — we’d love to see you there.”

The event is free, open to all, and no booking is required. For more information, please contact the Chichester Wellbeing Team by emailing [email protected] or calling 01243 521041. People can find out more about the Chichester Wellbeing service at: https://chichester.westsussexwellbeing.org.uk/