Free money coaching sessions in Billingshurst and Horsham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Billingshurst Family Church and Lifespring Church Horsham run free, friendly, face to face money coaching sessions, which help people to create a budget, manage their finances and aim to clear any debts. People can find out more at: capuk.org/money

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many parents in particular are financially struggling after two years of high living costs. CAP’s latest YouGov polling shows 39% of respondents with children said they had borrowed money in the last 6 months, versus 21% of respondents without children.

CAP Money Coach, Sue Gatland says: “Many families in Billingshurst and Horsham are really struggling to stay out of debt. Over two years of sky-high living costs has put huge pressure on relationships. Money problems can lead to arguments and breakdowns in communication. Sorting out your finances can really reduce some of the stress and pressure on relationships.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We offer free online tips and the opportunity to sign up to our free CAP money coaching sessions through Billingshurst Family Church and Lifespring Church Horsham.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

These sessions are very relaxed and friendly and everyone is welcome. We aim to help everyone learn new budgeting skills along with sharing some top money saving tips. The way the sessions are run means you won’t have to share any personal information with anyone else - we just give you tools to use to take better control of your finances.

There are two venues for our next money coaching sessions:

Billingshurst Family Church will be starting on Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm at the Billingshurst Centre

Lifespring Church Horsham will be starting on Tuesday, October 1 at 1pm at The Salvation Army in Horsham

If you would like to come along to one of these sessions, you can register your interest or sign up at capuk.org/money