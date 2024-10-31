Free money management programme for West Sussex care leavers

It's National Care Leavers Week and care leavers living in West Sussex can benefit from a free money management programme, delivered by asphaleia training in Worthing.

Asphaleia training are delivering the Multiply Skills for Life programme, funded by the UK Government. Multiply offers easy access to free numeracy courses and initiatives that can help people brush up their maths skills and become more confident with numbers. Whether they need help in managing their bills, budgeting or they want to improve their potential at work.

There are two strands to their delivery of Multiply; one is Multiply 4 Work, a programme designed to enable young adults to improve their numeracy skills relating to employment. ​Multiply 4 Work includes a selection of free two-hour workshops as well as a free six-week numeracy course that will teach you to manage your personal finances and help you gain employability skills.

The other is Multiply Flatmate, which is a programme specifically for care leavers aged 19-29, who are living in West Sussex.

West Sussex Adult Learning's Multiply bus

It's a free money management programme tailored to the individual that can help them manage their personal and household finances, including housing costs, benefits, and paying bills. The programme can also support young people with creating budgets and shopping economically. As well as informing them about banking and saving as well as young people's entitlements as care leavers.

According to the Become Charity*, young care leavers tend to be forced into independence much earlier than their peers. Living independently involves financial knowledge and responsibilities that many 18 year-olds are not ready for.

Multiply Flatmate seeks to provide this much needed support and is an accessible programme due to its one-to-one format, and individualised learning. Participants will only learn what is of particular use to them when it comes to their finances.

A recent participant, who would prefer to remain anonymous, has found the programme helpful,

A free programme to support care leavers

'I am really happy with the Multiply Flatmate programme. It has helped me a lot in managing my money better and understand my utility bills. The sessions were very useful, and they have opened up more opportunities for me. With the support of the programme, I was able to complete [an] application, which I need for a new job position that will increase my income and improve my future opportunities.'

The eligibility criteria for both programmes is that participants are aged 19-29 and live in West Sussex. Enquiries can be made on the asphaleia website.

