Free music sessions for young people launch in Hurstpierpoint

Young people in Hurstpierpoint are being invited to get creative this summer as AudioActive brings its much-loved Beats & Bars programme to the village for the first time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free music sessions will take place at Court Bushes Community Hub throughout the summer holidays, and are open to young people aged 12 to 25, whether they’re completely new to music or already rapping, producing, singing or performing. With a focus on creativity, confidence and community, the programme offers a relaxed, welcoming space for young people to express themselves and try something new.

Beats & Bars is part of a wider programme of activity from AudioActive, a not-for-profit music organisation that works across Sussex to support young people through free creative sessions, mentoring, and pathways into the music industry. With over 20 years of experience, the charity has supported thousands of young people across Brighton, Worthing, Crawley and Eastbourne, and is now extending its reach further into Mid Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sessions are led by AudioActive’s team of professional artist-mentors, who guide and support participants in a youth-led environment. Whether it’s writing lyrics, producing beats, or simply meeting other young creatives, the sessions are designed to help young people develop their voice and feel part of something positive.

AudioActive

Upcoming session dates and times:

Wednesday 27th August, 4 - 6pm

Tuesday 2nd September, 4 - 6pm

Tuesday 16th September, 4 - 6pm

Places are free but registration is required, young people can sign up or be referred via the Get Involved page at www.audioactive.org.uk/get-involved