Free 'Off-grid solar' workshops return to Hastings

Introductory workshops for anyone wanting to put solar panels on their shed, workshop or van

Energise Sussex Coast's popular free workshops on off-grid solar power will be returning to Hastings at the Central Hall (6 Bank Buildings, Station Road , TN34 1NG ) later this month.

The first part ('Off-grid solar power for beginners') will be taking place 6 – 8.30pm on Friday 24 January, with the follow-up second part ('Sizing your off-grid solar system') happening 6 – 8.30pm, Friday 31 January.

These workshops, which last ran in Hastings in October, are aimed at anyone interested in making a small 100% off-grid solar power system for their shed, workshop, truck, or van. Both are aimed at all levels. In particular no technical background is needed to understand them.

A light bulb moment at one of Arran's previous workshops.

Due to their popularity, the two sessions will be run again on 21 and 28 February and then (for a third time) on 21 March and 4 April. Almost all of the free places for the 24 January session had been reserved within days of them being announced!

Free places for any of these sessions can be reserved online at https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk/events. All events are being hosted by Energise Sussex Coast with the help of National Lottery Community Fund.

The first part ('Off-grid solar power for beginners') will explain how off-grid solar works, how to plan your off-grid system, and what materials and tools you’ll need to build it. Participants will also learn about the different components of an off-grid solar system and where to source them from.

The second ('Sizing your off-grid solar system') will explain how to calculate the solar panel, battery, and inverter capacities needed to power the items that will be connected to the system.

Arran Eliison with charge controller at 'Sizing your off-grid solar system' workshop in Hastings, 5 Sept '24.

Both sessions are being run by Arran Allison, the green handyman for Energise Sussex Coast. Arran lives off-grid himself and has been building off-grid workshops for over 20 years – building solar systems to power stages at festivals as well as small solar projects. He is self taught and wants to share the knowledge and skills that he’s learnt along the way.

One of those attending Arran's workshops last year told Energise Sussex Coast: 'Arran made the maths of working out how much equipment you would need really simple to understand. The attendees included someone wanting to put solar panels on their shed, a campsite owner and a guy who wanted to install solar power as his only energy source in a little house in the Caribbean. Arran talked through the different equipment that would be needed, advantages and disadvantages, and the likely costs. I left with a good understanding of how solar power works and the next steps to follow – whether I chose to go off-grid or just supplement my energy supply with solar power.'

The Federation of Master Builders estimates that between 200,000 - 300,000 UK homes are currently off-grid, relying on alternative energy sources like solar or wind.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062 or https://www.energisesussexcoast.co.uk. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.