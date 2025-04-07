Free Parkinson’s memberships available for those throughout Chichester District

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leisure centres across Chichester District are offering free membership to people who are living with Parkinson’s.

Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Chichester District Council, offer the initiative co-designed with the charity Parkinson’s UK.

To commemorate this year’s World Parkinson’s Day, The Grange Community and Leisure Centre and Bourne Leisure Centre are each hosting a special event on Friday April, 11, offering local people living with

Parkinson’s the opportunity to gain insights into the different ways they can live well and stay active.

At The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, the event will run from 9:30am – 11:00am, offering a free coffee morning and a tour of the centre with the centre’s GP Referral Co-ordinator.

Westgate Leisure Centre will offer the same as the above, running from 11:30am – 1:30pm.

At Bourne Leisure Centre, the event will run from 11:30am - 1:30pm and attendees can enjoy a free coffee morning, alongside a gym session taster with the centre’s GP Referral Instructor.

Now in its fourth year, the Everyone Active and Parkinson’s UK free membership provides access to gym, swim and group exercise classes, as well as online Synergy Dance classes.

A free membership will also be given to up to three carers to provide additional support if needed.

Currently, Everyone Active support 70 individuals in the Chichester District with Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure. It affects around 153,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s. Those living with the condition can find various activities, such as swimming, walking and dance, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Parkinson’s UK for the fourth year running, and truly believe the membership makes a real difference to the lives of those living with the condition and their carers.

“We want to provide a safe and welcoming environment where the whole Parkinson’s community feel supported as they exercise, and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.”

Anna Castiaux, Physical Activity Programme Lead at Parkinson's UK, said: "Being active can be one of the best ways for people to live well with Parkinson's and it's great to see that Everyone Active and our local group in Chichester district will be supporting more people to try new activities for World Parkinson's Day.

"Everyone Active continues to offer free memberships for people living with Parkinson's and their carers, and it's fantastic that more people across Chichester will have an opportunity to get active in April."

For further information or to join, visit: www.everyoneactive.com/promotion/parkinsons

Those with underlying health conditions such as heart problems, diabetes or breathing issues should contact their GP before starting any new activity.