Free playdays for February half-term in Mid Sussex
Organised by Mid Sussex District Council, the indoor activities will be run on the 18th, 19th and 21st February in three different venues from 2pm – 4pm for youngsters up to the age of 10. There’s no need to book, just turn up and take part. All equipment is provided.
Whether it’s a silent disco, circus skills, puppet or magic show, arts and crafts or music, stories and rhymes, there’ll be something for everyone.
Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “Our popular free Playdays are back for February half-term. We’re so pleased to be organising these free activities for local families once again. Please come along and join in. We’ll see you there!”
Dates for your diary:
Tuesday 18th Feb @ Kings Centre, 33 – 35 Victoria Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9LR Wednesday 19th Feb @ Jubilee Centre, Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead RH19 2HL Friday 21st Feb @ Dolphin Leisure Centre, Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1LY
For more information on activities at each venue, visit midsussex.gov.uk/playdays