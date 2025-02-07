Free playdays for February half-term in Mid Sussex

Children can look forward to more FREE fun Playdays for the February half-term.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Mid Sussex District Council, the indoor activities will be run on the 18th, 19th and 21st February in three different venues from 2pm – 4pm for youngsters up to the age of 10. There’s no need to book, just turn up and take part. All equipment is provided.

Whether it’s a silent disco, circus skills, puppet or magic show, arts and crafts or music, stories and rhymes, there’ll be something for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Anne-Marie Cooke, Cabinet Member for Communities and Communications, said: “Our popular free Playdays are back for February half-term. We’re so pleased to be organising these free activities for local families once again. Please come along and join in. We’ll see you there!”

Free, fun Play Days are back for young people up to 10 years old this February Half Term

Dates for your diary:

Tuesday 18th Feb @ Kings Centre, 33 – 35 Victoria Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9LR Wednesday 19th Feb @ Jubilee Centre, Charlwoods Road, East Grinstead RH19 2HL Friday 21st Feb @ Dolphin Leisure Centre, Pasture Hill Road, Haywards Heath, RH16 1LY

For more information on activities at each venue, visit midsussex.gov.uk/playdays