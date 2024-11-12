Free Rother Energy Champion Training at Bexhill Town Hall

Local event for people 'passionate about making a difference' to their local community

Local community energy co-operative Energise Sussex Coast are holding a free one-day interactive training at Bexhill Town Hall (London Road, TN39 3JX) on Thursday 28 November, aimed at local people who are passionate about making a difference to the environment and the welfare of their local community.

The 'Rother Energy Champion Training', which will run from 10am – 4pm, is open to anyone living in in Rother. Those wanting to attend should register for free on Event Brite: https://tinyurl.com/energychampions28nov24

The training will enable attendees to give free energy advice to local people, helping them to save energy and bring down their bills. It will also introduce participiants to the broader world of community energy projects, including thermal imaging and community solar. No previous experience is necessary.

An Energy Champion stall at the Alfriston Fayre in August.

Topics covered will include basic ways to stop energy wastage (such as draught-proofing and the use of boiler and heating controls), how to read an energy bill, the Priority Services Register (what it is and who it can help) and the various different discounts and schemes available to help people with their bills (eg. fuel vouchers and the Warm Home Discount).

Participants will also receive ongoing training and support from Energise Sussex Coast, empowering them to organise events and local activities around energy-saving and renewable energy. Energy Champions are expected to volunteer for around four hours a month following the training.

Local Energy Champions have recently held advice stalls at apple-pressing events in Crowborough and Hastings and at the Alfriston Fayre, developed the first carbon footprint for Mayfield and Five Ashes ward, and run a month-long series of Eco-Open Homes events across the County.

The training on 28 November will be run by Energise Sussex Coast's Chris Richards, who started as an Energy Champion himself back in 2012 and has been involved in community energy projects ever since, most recently with the anaerobic bio-digester in Woody Wood in Hastings.

Energy Champions showing members of the public around their home in Crowborough during the month of Eco-Open Homes events this September.

Refreshments and a free vegetarian lunch will be provided. Future trainings will be taking place in Hastings, Eastbourne, Saltdean and Crowborough. Anyone interested in attending those should email [email protected].

Energy Champion Amanda Jobson said: 'I've been an energy champion for over a year now.

So many of us want our energy bills to reduce in price ... offering solutions to keep the draughts out and keep the warm air in is essential this winter. It was concerning that many of the community need to insulate their lofts and hatches to keep the heat in, so giving advice was appreciated!'

Chris Richards added: 'Becoming an Energy Champion is very rewarding as it’s a chance to genuinely help people in a very tangible way. Champions not only address the cost of living crisis by helping to bring down energy costs, they also do something about climate change by bringing down carbon emissions too.'

Energy Champion Amanda Jobson ran an energy advice stall at this apple-pressing event in Alexandra Park, Hastings at the end of October.

Founded in 2012, local community benefit cooperative Energise Sussex Coast works to tackle the climate crisis and energy injustice through community-owned renewable power and energy-saving schemes. It runs a free Energy Advice service to help local residents bring down the cost of their electricity, gas and water bills: 01424 390 062. Its sister coop, Energise South, has raised community investment to finance and install solar arrays on eight community buildings, including Baird Primary School and St Leonards Academy.