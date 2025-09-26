Free slippers giveaway at fall prevention events

Residents in East Sussex can pick up a free pair of non-slip slippers at events designed to help them stay strong, steady and independent by reducing the risk of falls.

The Public Health team at East Sussex County Council organised four public events to share advice on how older people can improve their balance with regular exercises, and hand out the free footwear to those attending.

Following the success of the first two events in Bexhill and Hastings last week, residents have two more chances to find out how what they can do to prevent falls.

Darrell Gale, Director of Public Health at East Sussex, said: “As we get older, we start to lose muscle and bone strength and lose our balance which can contribute to a risk of falls.

“One in three people over the age of 65, and half of all adults aged 80 or over fall each year, and East Sussex has a significantly higher emergency admission rate for falls for adults age 65 and over than the average for England.

“But falling is not an inevitable part of aging. Introducing some simple strength and balance exercises two or more times a week can greatly reduce the risk of falling and help people to stay strong, steady and independent.”

The two remaining drop in events will be held at;

Broomgrove Community Centre, Hastings – Wednesday, October 1 from 10am-2pm

Central Hall, 6 Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings - Tuesday, October 14 from 10am to 1pm

Cllr Carl Maynard, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for adult social care and health, said: “East Sussex has a large older population with one of the highest proportions of adults aged 65 and over in the country, and ensuring they receive the advice and support to live healthy, independent lives is so important.

“I would encourage residents to attend one of the events and pick up some helpful tips on how to reduce their risk of falls, and a free pair of slippers that will help them stay safe in their home.”

More information about reducing the risk of falls can be found at Reduce your risk of falls | East Sussex County Council

The emergency admission rate for falls for adults age 65+ in East Sussex is 2,401 per 100,000 people.The average for England is 1,984 per 100,000 people.

The rate for Hastings is the highest in East Sussex at 2,775 per 100,000 people followed by Eastbourne with 2,585, Rother with 2,322, Lewes with 2,284 and Wealden with 2,247 per 100,000 people.