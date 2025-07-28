Free summer leisure memberships and meals for local children through HAF programme in Crawley

West Sussex teens are set to benefit from a free food and fitness offering this summer at K2 Crawley.

During the summer holidays, running from Wednesday July 23 to Sunday August 31, children aged 11–15 in Crawley can enjoy free access to leisure centre facilities and nutritious meals.

The government-funded initiative will be delivered locally by Everyone Active, in partnership with West Sussex County Council and the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme.

Funded by the Department for Education, the HAF programme supports families with children eligible for benefit-related free school meals, providing free, enriching activities and healthy food during the school holidays.

Junior Gym

This summer, 100 free, four-week memberships will be available across Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester and K2 Crawley Leisure Centre in Crawley, split equally between the two sites.

The memberships offer access to gym facilities, as part of its Junior Gym programme, and swimming, plus a hot or cold healthy lunch each day the child attends, up to 16 meals per person over the summer.

Families must check their eligibility and register interest via the West Sussex County Council website. Leisure operator, Everyone Active, will then contact successful applicants directly to complete their membership sign-up.

Craig Hughes, Everyone Active Regional Impact Activity and Wellbeing Manager, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be delivering HAF in partnership with West Sussex County Council, offering a free food and fitness programme for children over the summer holidays.

Junior Gym session

“The scheme supports young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, whilst providing access to nutritious food. We urge families in Crawley to check their eligibility and apply as we envisage spaces will fill up quickly.”

A spokesperson from West Sussex County Council said: “The West Sussex HAF programme supports children in receipt of benefit related free school meals to take part is activities and receive a nutritious meal, we are pleased to be working with Everyone active this summer of offer junior gym memberships to HAF eligible children.”

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council said: “We are delighted to be supporting this brilliant initiative, which is helping some of our young people to enjoy a healthy and active summer holiday. I wish it great success and hope it’s a blueprint for the future.”

Everyone Active plans to release figures at the end of the summer highlighting how many children have benefited from the scheme, as part of its broader mission to raise awareness of the support available to families across the local communities it serves.