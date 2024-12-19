Free weight management courses with Active Hastings

Start the New Year with Active Hastings’ free weight management courses. The Active Hastings team are offering a range of friendly, face-to-face 12-week weight management courses including: Flab-u-less (for women) and Lean In To It (a mixed course for men and women).

The courses are open to anyone living in Hastings and the surrounding areas, aged 18+ and with a body mass index of over 30. Book your free place today while spaces are still available!

Heidi Tambeh, Active Hastings Adult Weight Management Instructor said: “Over the past couple of years I’ve had the pleasure of coordinating and delivering the weight management programme alongside a team of personal trainers. I have met some amazing people, all at the start of their weight loss journeys, who are now thriving and loving life.

"The courses cover everything you need to help you lose weight. During the course you will take part in suitable exercise to help build a new lifestyle for yourself. The course covers topics such as emotional eating, how to read food labels and habit breaking.”

Weight management courses

The Flab-U-Less course starts on Wednesday, January 8, 7pm to 8.30pm at Ark Alexandra Academy Dance Studio, Park Avenue, Hastings, TN34 2PG. Booking is essential: https://eequ.org/experience/2332.

And Lean In To It starts on Monday, January 13, 6.30pm to 8pm at The Hastings Academy, Rye Road, Hastings, TN35 5DN, again booking is essential please visit: https://eequ.org/experience/2314. These courses are run in partnership with One You East Sussex.

Councillor Glenn Haffenden, lead councillor for housing and wellbeing at Hastings Borough Council, said: “I am delighted the Active Hastings team are continuing to offer these free weight management courses to the residents of Hastings.

"I would like to congratulate the Adult Weight Management Team who were recently acknowledged at the Sussex Sports Award, and were named finalists in the Health Improvement category, a great testament to their hard work and commitment to our town.”

Active Hastings is hosted by Hastings Borough Council, in partnership with East Sussex County Council, and brings together a wide range of local and national partners to ensure that everyone in Hastings can get active.

Active Hastings works closely with local providers of physical activity to give you easy, fun ways to get your everyday dose of physical activity. It only takes 30 minutes a day for adults and 60 a day for children to get fitter, healthier and happier. You can even break it down into 10 minute slots!

Active Hastings coordinates the local Community Physical Activity Network, which brings together schools, sport clubs, National Governing Bodies of Sport, health organisations, the voluntary sector and the private sector to work together, unblock barriers to participation and improve the local sport and physical activity delivery system.

Find out more at www.activehastings.org.uk or follow them on Facebook ‘Active Hastings’.