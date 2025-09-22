Free wetsuits for little swimmers at Eastbourne pool

A baby wearing one of the free Warm in One wetsuits from Wave Swim School at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing

An Eastbourne swim school has marked the launch of its new programme for babies and toddlers by giving away a free Warm in One wetsuit to each youngster that joins its classes.

Wave Swim School at Hillbrow Health and Wellbeing is running Discovery Ducklings lessons for children aged six months to two years to introduce them to the water in a fun and safe environment.

The free Warm in One wetsuit worth £22 is designed to keep young ones warmer for longer during swimming sessions, both in and out of the water, and its soft fleece lining adds to their comfort.

Nina Taylor, aquatics co-ordinator at Wave Swim School, said: “Learning to swim and getting used to being in the pool from a young age is beneficial in many ways – such as supporting co-ordination, building muscles, it can improve sleep patterns, and our lessons are a great bonding opportunity for parents and babies in a group environment.

“Our free wetsuits help regulate the body temperature of babies and toddlers during lessons so that they don’t feel the cold and enjoy the experience even more.”

Mum Becca Ellison is delighted with the free Warm in One wetsuit for her youngster. She said: "The suit is fantastic and has made our swim sessions more enjoyable.”

Swim England supports the Discovery Duckling programme which is split into age groups to cater to each stage of a baby’s development:

-Discovery Ducklings 1 & 2 (ages six months to 1 year) focuses on helping parents learn how to hold their baby in the water and develop their baby’s gross motor skills through gentle, fun activities.

-Discovery Ducklings 3 & 4 (ages 1 to 2 years) helps toddlers build their confidence and further develop both their gross and fine motor skills with interactive and playful activities like jumping and kicking.

For children aged two years to school age, Wave Swim School also offers Duckling classes, which continue to build on the foundations of water confidence and basic swimming skills.

To find out more or sign up for lessons, visit www.hillbrowhealthandwellbeing.org/activities/swimming/wave-swim-school