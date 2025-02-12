Free wildlife improvements for gardens in Westbourne

Britain’s wildlife has declined by 19% since 1970. But we can help bring it back by making our gardens more nature-friendly.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That's why Greening Westbourne, a local environmental group, is offering free garden items to Westbourne residents, to help create new wildlife homes and habitat.

Materials on offer include nest boxes (for hedgehogs, bats, garden birds, owls or swifts), pond liners, wildflower seed, young trees and hedge plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main funding for the project comes from Chichester District Council, which has set money aside to help nature in the area’s ‘strategic wildlife corridors’.

Peacock butterfly in wildflower meadow

These are vital spaces that allow animals to find food, breed and move from place to place. The Westbourne corridor links the South Downs National Park to the coast, following the River Ems and including most of Westbourne village.

A map of the corridors is at www.chichester.gov.uk/article/36769

To apply for free garden wildlife improvements, Westbourne residents should email [email protected] and include their name, address and phone number, and details of materials they’d like or a wildlife project they’d like help with. Or they can drop a note including the above details through the door of Trudgetts Cottage, almost opposite Westbourne Co-op.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The items must be used within the Westbourne wildlife corridor or next to it, and within Chichester District Council's boundaries.

Residents are being urged to apply ASAP, and before 31 March 2025, as resources are limited.

Westbourne Parish Council has also supported this project.