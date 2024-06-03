Free will writing sessions from Eastbourne solicitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barwells Solicitors, Eastbourne are offering free Will Writing sessions on behalf of Citizens Advice Eastbourne.

Like all CAB offices, Citizens Advice Eastbourne (CAE) is a local charity that relies on grants and donations to provide its services to the community. In the current year, CAE aims to achieve an income of circa £550,000 to match our annual expenditure, and will provide help and support to some 4,000 people.

One way in which people donate to charities is by leaving money in their will.

Along with two other local charities, we were very grateful to receive a substantial (five-figure) legacy this year. The gift is a significant contribution which will help us to offer help to more people in our area.

Get your free will advice.

The Eastbourne office of Barwells Solicitors have offered to support our work by providing nine free Will appointments in association with CAE in July.

Each appointment with Barwells will create a basic Will for a single person or couple. There is no obligation as to the content of the Will.

Booking Period: June 3 to 24.

Will Writing Month: July 1 to 31.