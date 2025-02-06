Free youth day festival on politics and activism to take place in Brighton this February
Across Saturday, We Rise 2025 will host workshops, speakers, movement building, political education and interactive sessions tackling urgent issues including corporate power, debt justice, climate change, and building global solidarity with Palestine. Sessions include: ‘From Trump to Reform: Are we creeping towards fascism?’ and ‘Ecosocialist alternatives from Africa and the global south’. We Rise 2025 seeks to unite activists across the country to build a fairer, more sustainable world standing in solidarity with progressive movements around the globe. Attendees socialise and connect afterwards, with great food and DJs until late.
We Rise 2025 will focus on what ordinary people can do to confront the rules which govern our global economy and the super-rich that profit from it, and there will be sessions to equip participants with skills to organise collectively within communities to build solidarity and effect change across grassroots movements, from the UK to the global south.
Tickets are free and travel subsidies are available for those travelling from outside of Brighton. For more information about We Rise 2025 and to reserve your space visit: https://www.globaljustice.org.uk/event/we-rise-2025/
Sam Lund Harket, event organiser and activism and events officer at Global Justice Now said:“It can be easy to feel powerless when we are faced with horrific escalating crises around the world. But we have strength when we work and connect together, and we can make real change happen. We want We Rise to be an open, inclusive space - so whether you’re a seasoned activist, or just someone who wants to learn more about important issues, this is the place for you to connect, grow and learn collectively.”