Freedom Leisure shortlisted as a finalist in this year's UK Active Awards

By Rob Price
Contributor
Published 7th Aug 2024, 14:25 BST

Freedom Leisure, one of the UK’s leading not-for-profit charitable leisure trusts that manages over 120 leisure centres across England and Wales including East & West Sussex, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious UK Active Awards 2024.

The trust has been shortlisted for eight awards across five different categories. This recognition underscores Freedom Leisure’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the health and fitness industry.

The UK Active Awards celebrate organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the nation’s leisure industry sector. Being shortlisted as a finalist is a testament to Freedom Leisure’s dedication to providing high-quality services and fostering a community-centric approach to health and wellbeing.

Ivan Horsfall Turner, Freedom Leisure’s Chief Executive Officer commented; “We are incredibly honoured to be recognised as a finalist in the UK Active Awards 2024. This nomination reflects the hard work, dedication and passion of our entire team, who are committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve and improving lives through leisure.”

Freedom Leisure StaffFreedom Leisure Staff
Freedom Leisure’s nominees are;

Regional Club/Centre of the Year

  • Brecon Leisure Centre
  • LC Swansea
  • Wrexham Waterworld

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Award

  • Walk 2 Jog - Ashford, Kent
  • LGBTQIA+ Badminton Group - Brighton & Hove
  • Education Provider of the Year - Apprenticeship Scheme - Forest of Dean

Physical Activity Hero Award

  • Helen Chidgey - Gloucester

Outstanding Individual Leadership Awards

  • Matt Wickham – Chief Operating Officer, Freedom Leisure

The UK Active Awards ceremony will take place on 3rd October, 2024, in Birmingham where winners will be announced across the various categories. Freedom Leisure is excited to join other industry leaders in celebrating the achievements and innovations that drive the sector forward.

