Freedom Leisure supports National CPR Campaign

This October, Summerfields Leisure Centre and Bexhill Leisure Pool in Hastings & Rother are supporting Restart a Heart – a nationwide initiative to improve survival rates from out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

Each year, approximately 30,000 people suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest – that’s around 84 individuals every day. But survival rates are low, with just one in ten people recovering*.

The Resuscitation Council UK (RCUK) and an alliance of first aid organisations, including Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS UK), UK Ambulance Services, universities, and other charitable and public sector community-based organisations and first aid training organisations, lead the campaign.

Our siteswill support the campaign by hosting activities at our venues and on our social media channels that teach basic life saving techniques of CPR and defibrillator use. We’re utilising resources designed and distributed by RLSS UK to ensure people have the skills and confidence to perform CPR.

Learn CPR skills with us on Thursday 16th October

"We’re thrilled to be part of Restart a Heart," said Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure Area Manager for Hastings & Rother. “This is a really important campaign — it’s a chance to equip our community with the confidence and skills to save lives. We would like all our customers and visitors to learn CPR."

Nick Grazier, RLSS UK, said: “We have been supporting the Restart a Heart campaign for a number of years, but we have been actively encouraging leisure operators to get more involved this year, as there are still concerningly high numbers of individuals who have never learnt CPR and it is a really important skill to know in any situation.”

“We hope that by supporting the leisure industry in spreading the important messages integral to the Restart a Heart campaign, more people will be confident in dealing with an emergency safely.”

For more about the Restart a Heart campaign, visit www.rlss.org.uk/ or to learn more about how to deliver CPR, visit www.rlss.org.uk/learn-cpr