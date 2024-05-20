Freedom Leisure thanks community volunteers with one-week guest passes
Whether they are part of a voluntary organisation or a volunteer themselves, Freedom Leisure will be offering one-week guest passes to use across all the leisure centres locally so they can try out something new including swimming, gym sessions or taking part in an exercise class.
Toby Reed, Freedom Leisure’s Area Manager commented: “Anyone who gives their time freely to help others can make a real difference to the people, animals or organisations they support and they are our local heroes.
"That is why, we, as a charitable not-for-profit organisation, think it’s important to acknowledge and thank them in a small way by giving them some time back for themselves to enjoy some leisure time.”
The passes are available to apply for now and valid from June 3-9.
Anyone who volunteers either as part of an organisation or as an individual can apply at https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/celebrate-national-volunteer-week-with-us/