Freestyle star Jay Rosa brings football fun and inspiration to Angmering Revealed
Rosa spent time coaching children of all ages, demonstrating freestyle techniques and encouraging them to try new skills themselves. “It’s incredible to see kids pick up skills and feel proud of what they can do,” he said, showing how football can be a tool for self-expression, creativity, and fun.
Beyond community events, Rosa is currently touring all 116 English Football League stadiums, bringing high-energy performances to fans across the UK while raising awareness for mental health in support of the charity Mind. His stadium shows inspire thousands, while appearances like Angmering Revealed allow him to connect personally with young people, sparking confidence, creativity, and important conversations about wellbeing.
To follow Jay Rosa’s freestyle journey, updates are available on Instagram and TikTok @jayrosa1_.