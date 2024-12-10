French fantasy: Ardingly local shows off his classic Renault replica in short film with over 240K views.
Emile Ellis and his Renault Laguna replica were recently featured in the short film, ‘Cars That Made The 90s: Part 6 - Motorsport‘ by Influx, which has over 240K views. In this, he discussed his love for that era of racing.
The short film showcased Mr Ellis comfortably sitting in his beloved car with some impressive close-up shots of the vintage vehicle.
“Cars of that era just had much more character and a little bit of aero-design,” he admitted.
“With the wheels and the stance - and all of a sudden, it’s like ‘wow, this is actually, you know, really cool’.”
Despite being too young to drive during that era, the school groundskeeper has an affinity for 90s car culture, wishing that contemporary vehicles had some of the same features.
“Most modern stuff you see on the road now, you can’t tell apart one car to the next,” he told the audience.
“Just the noise, the smell, it proper turns your head and that’s just the magic of the 90s really, isn’t it?”
Mr Ellis’ Laguna is his pride and joy but other stars of the motorsport world have caught his eye.
“I would probably own one (90s cars) of each if I could, to be honest,” he revealed.
“The Mondo - love that car. The 406, like the green and gold one, again, ‘cause it’s French.”
“I don’t know what it is about the French cars but I love them.”
Even though he discussed his passion for French cars, including his own, he would also express his love for Japanese classics.
“The Primera in the white livery, those cars look amazing.”
“They’re probably a few of my favourites.”