French Twin Town visitors learn about Bognor's history

Twelve visitors representing Bognor’s twin town, St Maur des Fossés (near Paris), had a hugely successful 4 day stay in Bognor Regis in May and met our new Mayor, Councillor Mrs Gill Yeates. During their stay, instead of heading off to nearby towns, this time our visitors were led on a very informative guided walk around Bognor by Ken Blamires, chair of the Bognor Regis Heritage Trails Trust.

At the pier, they learnt much about its history, including its use during the war years, and also how at one time the pier was 1000 feet long (304 metres) with a pavilion at the end, before storms damaged its structure. A little further along The Esplanade, where the amusement arcade is now located, was once the site of Billy Butlin’s fairground which opened in 1932. One of Butlin’s original money-making enterprises before he developed his holiday camp ideas. Yet Butlin would probably have never dreamed of the Bognor Regis Time Portal, also on The Esplanade, which was fascinating for our visitors.

This was followed by a visit to the Bognor Regis museum in West Street where a lot of interest was shown in the old bathing machine displayed there. This hut on wheels would be pulled to the edge of the sea by a horse to preserve the modesty of the occupant as they could then descend directly into the waves. Apparently, when bathing machines went out of fashion, the huts were removed from the wheels and the tops used along the beach front, becoming the forerunners of the beach huts we have today.

Guests and their hosts also took the Saturday to visit places such as West Dean gardens or Petworth House before an evening reception was held in their honour at The Fox pub restaurant in Felpham. Bognor Regis Mayor, Councillor Mrs Gill Yeates, in her first week of office, gave a very welcoming speech to the French visitors at the Reception. The menu for the occasion included traditional British favourites such as fish and chips, sausage & mash or cottage pie and the possibilities of Eton Mess or Spotted Dick for dessert.

St Maur visitors at Bognor Time Portal

Before their departure on Eurostar, a boules match was organised, which pitted a French team against an all British team. It was a very close match but the British edged ahead and won the match by just a few points. Perhaps there will be a return match when members from Bognor visit St Maur des Fosses next year?

All of the visitors from St Maur des Fossés were hosted in the homes of individual members of the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association. Many were old friends having participated in these exchanges many times over the years. Bognor Regis and St Maur des Fossés were officially Twinned in 1980. The first exchanges were made with an Adult Education group in Bognor, although the initial interest in becoming a Twin Town was through the daughter of a Bognor businessman, who had married and just happened to be living in St Maur des Fossés!

For more details of the Bognor Regis Town Twinning Association and its activities, contact 07973 177798 or visit www.bognortwinning.co.uk