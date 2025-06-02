Fresh organic milk vending now available in Sidlesham

Woodhorn Farm, a family-run organic dairy located near Chichester in West Sussex, is proud to announce the launch of its second self-serve milk vending location now open at Berries on Tap in Sidlesham.

This expansion builds on the success of The Oving Cow Shed, located outside the Oving Jubilee Hall, which has become a popular destination for farm fresh organic milk and milkshakes as well as freshly roasted coffees made using the farms milk and a variety of local produce, cakes, and handmade treats.

Woodhorn Farm, which has been managed by the Pitts family since 1882, has upheld certified organic practices for over 25 years, prioritising animal welfare and environmental sustainability. Their milk is pasteurised but not homogenised, preserving its natural flavour and creamy texture.

At both locations, customers can purchase and fill reusable glass bottles or bring their own containers to use at the self-serve vending machines—an easy and eco-friendly way to enjoy local dairy while cutting down on single-use packaging.

The Oving Cow Shed at the Oving Jubilee Hall

Farmer John Pitts shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership:

“We’re so happy to be working with Kathy, Archie, and the team at Berries on Tap, who have built a thriving vending business selling fresh fruit from their own farm.

We believe the Sidlesham Cow Shed will be a great addition to their offering. Most importantly, we’re excited to collaborate with people who share our values—a passion for fresh, local food and a deep respect for how it’s produced.”

With this expansion, even more local residents can enjoy the taste of truly local, organic milk—produced with care, straight from the farm.