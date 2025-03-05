Friends of Bishopstone given carer friendly award

Local charity Care for the Carers received a warm welcome at The Friends of Bishopstone Meet Up on Monday 24th February.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meet Up Mondays at the station are warm spaces for the local community, particularly the socially isolated, to come and have a hot drink and snacks, and an opportunity to get together with others from their community.

The meet up on 24th February was a change from the usual, as the Friends of Bishopstone were presented with an award in recognition of being ‘Carer Friendly’, by staff from Care for the Carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends of Bishopstone Station (known as FOBS) are working with Care for the Carers to ensure carers in the community are identified and supported. Following Think Carer Training, two members of the group agreed to become ‘Carer Champions’ and they have been instrumental in implementing the carer friendly approach. The group have committed to ensuring information is available, conversations are happening, and carers are aware that there is support available for them.

The Carer Friendly Award certificate

Michael Spence, FOBS secretary said: “Having been on the receiving end of Care for the Carers services in my late teens, it fills me with such a sense of accomplishment to be able to offer help to those who want it.”

Jennifer Twist, Care for the Carers Chief Executive said: “The Carer Friendly scheme recognises places where carers feel supported to look after their family or friends and are recognised as individuals with needs of their own. Our mission is that no one is left to care alone, and we can only achieve this by working with other organisations, communities, services and businesses. The Friends of Bishopstone have been working proactively with Care for the Carers, to "Think Carer", identifying carers and helping them to get support. We are delighted to welcome them into the Carer Friendly Scheme.”

To find out more about the Carer Friendly Scheme and Think Carer Training, visit cftc.org.uk