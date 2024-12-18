Friends of Chichester Hospitals brings festive cheer to St Richard’s staff!

Local charity, Friends of Chichester Hospitals has donated £4,000 to St Richard’s Hospital to bring a little festive cheer to all the staff working over the Christmas period.

The money will be distributed among all departments to buy treats and snacks for their teams.

Richard Stephens, Chair of Friends of Chichester Hospitals, commented as he presented the cheque to Philippa Slinger, Chair of University Hospitals West Sussex Trust Board “This donation is a token of our local community’s appreciation of the valuable work carried out by all the staff at St Richard’s, particularly over the festive period.”

Celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, Friends of Chichester Hospitals is the only charity solely dedicated to supporting Chichester Hospitals, including St Richard’s, and the Sussex Partnership Trust local mental health facilities at the Oaklands Centre, the Chichester Centre and Connolly House in Graylingwell Park. It is entirely run by volunteers and awards 94% of its total income to supporting local services and patients. Over the last three years this has amounted to £432,000.