Friends of Chichester Hospitals fund vital new equipment for hospital

Friends of Chichester Hospitals recently held a fundraising jazz lunch which enabled the purchase of vital equipment for the gynaecology service at St Richard's Hospital.

This equipment is imperative to the delivery of diagnosis and treatment to woman with abnormal gynaecological symptoms, which often require further investigation. This high-definition endoscopic camera system provides enhanced visualisation and will make diagnostics of abnormal findings easier to detect, diagnose and improve patient outcomes.

This fabulous fundraising afternoon included a Pimm’s reception, delicious buffet lunch and the sounds of the Simply Jazz Quartet.

Over the past three years Friends of Chichester Hospitals have given over £400,000 to provide vital equipment to St Richard’s as well as helping local mental health services.

Friends of Chichester Hospitals is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. It is a fully volunteer-run charity with no paid employees. If you are interested in becoming involved or donating to improve our hospital and mental health services, visit https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/