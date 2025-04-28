Friends of Chichester Hospitals launch lottery to boost fundraising
The Friends of Chichester Hospitals Lottery was launched at its 75th anniversary lunch to thank over sixty volunteers for their continued support in running the hospital shop and ward trollies, as well as fundraising. The Friends relies on these volunteers to continue its valuable contributions to the local medical services.
The Friends regularly funds vital equipment – among recent acquisitions are state of the art imaging technology for bowel cancer surgery, foetal monitors to ensure mother and baby are healthy, and sight-saving laser equipment.
Run entirely by volunteers, the Friends award over 90% of its total income to supporting local Chichester services and patients.
Show your support by joining today – play from just £1 and you could win up to £25,000!
For further information visit https://www.friendsofchichesterhospitals.org.uk/friends-lottery/