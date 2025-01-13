Friends of Manor Green Schools receives delightful late Christmas present

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Santa and his little helpers raised more than £600 for the Friends of Manor Green Schools in December.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weather may have been frightful but the £635.65 was a delightful late Christmas present for the charity, which received the money on January 7.

Collector Francis Guidera said: “Firstly, may I say many thanks to the good people of Crawley for your generous donations which were gratefully received by Manor Green School and College.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan had been to collect at the town’s parades. But with stormy weather making conditions awful – and Santas from Rotary Club and Metrobus already covering those area, a new plan was hatched.

Santa and his little helpers raised £635.65 for the Friends of Manor Green Schools in December. Image: Francis Guidera

While a couple of the parade collections went ahead, Santa mainly popped in to schools and nurseries which had asked him to visit.

On December 16, £245 was collected at Furnace Green Parade; on December 10, £18.79 was collected at Ifield Parade; on December 20, £108.96 was collected at Tilgate Parade.

The planned collections at the parades in Gossops Green, Three Bridges, West Green, Bewbush, Northgate , Pound Hill, and Southgate , did not happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis added: “We had a great time over the Christmas period, bringing a bit of festive joy to people all over Crawley and at some locations fundraising for our town’s special needs school and college too.

Santa and his little helpers raised £635.65 for the Friends of Manor Green Schools in December. Image: Francis Guidera

“Special thanks to Simon Piggott and his daughter Amelie for coming out in all weathers and joining me at various locations, and special thanks to Tilgate Bakery and Inspire Estate Agents for joining me in organising a fantastic first Tilgate Parade Christmas celebration – a very popular celebration and the start of a new tradition which we will continue each year!”

Thanks also went to the Relate Shop and St Vincent’s, in Broadfield, for their Christmas events; to the Garden Cafe, at Dove Barn Nursery, for inviting Santa to fundraise at their first Christmas market; and to Scott and his colleagues at B&Q, Crawley, for their help and support over the last three years with the sleigh construction and refurbishment.

Sainsbury’s provided Santa with plenty of sweets to give out and, along with B&Q, provided venues for fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Francis also thanked the Forge Wood Events Committee and Forge Wood Primary School, councillors Hazel Hellier, Tina Belben, Nick Hill, Brian Quinn and Chris Oxlade, Tim Charters, Ian and his motorbike Predator team and Sophie McLean – aka Anna from Frozen.

All money raised went to the charity. No expenses were claimed.