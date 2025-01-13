Friends of Manor Green Schools receives delightful late Christmas present
The weather may have been frightful but the £635.65 was a delightful late Christmas present for the charity, which received the money on January 7.
Collector Francis Guidera said: “Firstly, may I say many thanks to the good people of Crawley for your generous donations which were gratefully received by Manor Green School and College.”
The plan had been to collect at the town’s parades. But with stormy weather making conditions awful – and Santas from Rotary Club and Metrobus already covering those area, a new plan was hatched.
While a couple of the parade collections went ahead, Santa mainly popped in to schools and nurseries which had asked him to visit.
On December 16, £245 was collected at Furnace Green Parade; on December 10, £18.79 was collected at Ifield Parade; on December 20, £108.96 was collected at Tilgate Parade.
The planned collections at the parades in Gossops Green, Three Bridges, West Green, Bewbush, Northgate , Pound Hill, and Southgate , did not happen.
Francis added: “We had a great time over the Christmas period, bringing a bit of festive joy to people all over Crawley and at some locations fundraising for our town’s special needs school and college too.
“Special thanks to Simon Piggott and his daughter Amelie for coming out in all weathers and joining me at various locations, and special thanks to Tilgate Bakery and Inspire Estate Agents for joining me in organising a fantastic first Tilgate Parade Christmas celebration – a very popular celebration and the start of a new tradition which we will continue each year!”
Thanks also went to the Relate Shop and St Vincent’s, in Broadfield, for their Christmas events; to the Garden Cafe, at Dove Barn Nursery, for inviting Santa to fundraise at their first Christmas market; and to Scott and his colleagues at B&Q, Crawley, for their help and support over the last three years with the sleigh construction and refurbishment.
Sainsbury’s provided Santa with plenty of sweets to give out and, along with B&Q, provided venues for fundraising.
Francis also thanked the Forge Wood Events Committee and Forge Wood Primary School, councillors Hazel Hellier, Tina Belben, Nick Hill, Brian Quinn and Chris Oxlade, Tim Charters, Ian and his motorbike Predator team and Sophie McLean – aka Anna from Frozen.
All money raised went to the charity. No expenses were claimed.
