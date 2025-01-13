Friends of Petworth Cottage Nursing Home prize Christmas quiz closing date soon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Closing date for entries is 25th January!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s that time of year when the Friends of Petworth Cottage Nursing Home, who run an annual quiz to raise funds for its charitable activities, are beginning to receive a lot of mail. Andrew Brooke, who has been organising the quiz since 2016, says: “Although the quiz is sent out before Christmas, we give people plenty of time to send in their entries, and most people seem to leave it until well into January, so that now is our busiest time for opening the entries and checking them. Remember that we need to receive your entry by 25th. The majority of the prizes, including a first prize of £500, can be won even if you have only answered one question correctly, so if the form isn’t complete, don’t worry.“

Set on a hill outside Petworth, the Nursing Home escapes the attention of many local people. and the Quiz also aims to bring this community asset to their attention. It relies on loyal supporters to provide funds to make life more comfortable for its 25 or so residents. Last year it received £28,462 from the Quiz, and this was used towards much-needed improvements to the rooms used by its staff and volunteers. The Friends’ committee hope to raise at least as much this year towards essential repairs and improvements for the benefit of residents and staff alike. Although the Nursing Home is a registered charity, it cannot avoid some of the tax increases in last year‘s budget and these will hit its funds hard, so fund-raising becomes an ever-more important way of raising the money needed to pay for an ongoing programme of improvements.

“Don’t leave it too long to send in your quiz entry.” says Andrew Brooke. “Entries can be submitted online at www.pcnh.co.uk if you are worried about missing the post.”