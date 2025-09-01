Friends of Speyer welcome visit to Chichester
The programme was a mixture of formal and informal, group and individual. Saturday evening saw a reception arranged at the Assembly Rooms on North Street. Outside, warm words of welcome were bellowed by Town Crier Richard Plowman, followed by a performance from the Fishbourne Mill Morris dancers. Inside, there were speeches by Friends of Speyer Chair Bob Long, Deputy Mayor James Vivian, and Friends of Chichester Chair Matthias Nowack. Then food and drink, including award-winning sparkling wines presented by Ashling Park, and catching up with friends and making new ones.
On Sunday, people split into various groups to explore Chichester and surroundings. One group headed off in their finery to Goodwood Races to enjoy the beautiful horses, the stunning views and simply seeing and being seen, and a little flutter; another to see the outdoor sculpture at the recently opened Goodwood Art Foundation. There was also a tour of Chichester Cathedral and visits to Fishbourne Roman Palace and Arundel.
On Monday a coach took many to West Dean Gardens, and a few braved the traffic and crowds at West Wittering, with everyone meeting back in town for a farewell dinner. Given there were so many of us, this was split between two restaurants.
And finally, closing the circle, there was a coffee-and-biscuits send-off on Tuesday morning, again at the Assembly Rooms, with just enough time to take a photograph of everyone.
The Chichester-Speyer twinning is consolidating its position amongst the other more established city twinnings – with Chartres and Ravenna, as well as the Friendship link with Valletta in Malta – and the team is working hard to organize more events and attract new members. It all helps to bring people and cultures together, and it’s good for tourism and the economy too.
Next up is a German Film Evening on 7 October at Chichester Cinema, with a talk by Mike Jennings and John Harte of the Cinema's Education Team, followed by a screening of Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s 1974 masterpiece, Fear Eats the Soul. A German pub quiz is being planned too.
If you’re interested in becoming a member, www.FriendsOfSpeyer.org has all the details.