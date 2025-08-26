Friendship Link gears up for major Hastings visit

Children across the town are looking forward excitedly to welcoming teachers from the Sierra Leonean schools their own is partnered with.

School partnerships are so important for developing global citizenship. Nothing builds long standing relationships like getting to know your partners face to face. Twelve teachers from Sierra Leone will visit the UK in October. They will spend time in their partner schools, sharing their experiences and learning more about education here. Out of school hours there will be opportunities to get to know the Hastings area, watch the Half Marathon, and take part in local activities such as Morris Dancing and Crazy Golf.

Getting visas for our teachers was a huge challenge this year. A very big thank you to Helena Dollimore MP for intervening successfully on our behalf.

The success of these events depends on the fundraising efforts of the schools, their parent-teacher associations and the Friendship Link’s supporters. The next fundraiser is the Link’s annual Music Quiz at St Paul’s School, Horntye Road, Hastings at 7pm on Friday 12th September. A wide range of questions from pop and film music to show tunes and light classical. Prizes and a raffle. For more details and to book tables for up to 6 quizzers contact Robin at [email protected] or on 07812 487378.