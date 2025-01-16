Friendship link teacher wins national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Letitia Huggins, a teacher from Sierra Leone who has twice visited Hastings, has been chosen as the Presidential Best primary School Teacher 2024/25.

In 2013 Letitia Huggins visited the UK from Sierra Leone for the first time. She learnt a lot from working in her partner school and talking to other teachers. She took back what she had learnt and started to adapt it for teaching in her own classroom in the African country.

Since then, she has visited the UK a second time, helped to run teacher workshops in Sierra Leone, tried out new ideas and shared her development with other teachers.

During Covid, she ran her own small school lessons from her home.

In 2024 she won the Regional Primary Teacher Award for the year. At the interview she spoke about how visiting UK schools and working with UK teachers had contributed towards her becoming the teacher that she is. She was put forward for the National Award, and in September, she was chosen as Presidential Best Primary Teacher 2024/25 at the Sierra Leone national award ceremony.

Since then Letitia has represented Sierra Leone at the All Africa Education Conference in Rwanda. She says she had a wonderful experience, and shared ideas and information with teachers from other countries. Letitia said :- “Sincere thanks must go to the UK Team. Their support, and the opportunities that I was given when I visited the UK, made me what I am today.2