Frock On! Find occasion wear at St Michael's Hospice event
Looking for the perfect outfit for a special occasion? Whether it’s a prom, wedding, or a day at the races, Frock On! is the event for you.
Join St Michael’s Hospice Retail at their Donation Centre Unit 1 Queensway Ave S, Queensway, Hastings, Saint Leonards-on-sea TN38 9AG on Friday 25th April, from 6 - 8pm, for an evening of style, bargains and bubbles. Browse a brilliant selection of great quality pre-loved designer brands and vintage treasures. From prom dresses and mother-of-the-bride outfits to suits and occasion wear accessories – you’ll be sure to find something for your next big event!
Enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz as you shop, try on your favourite items and discover one-of-a-kind fashion finds - all while supporting your local Hospice. Why not bring your friends along too and make a night of it?
Entry is free, but tickets must be booked online. Secure yours now and get ready to frock on!
Book your free ticket here stmichaelshospice.com/event/frock-on or call 01424 728728 to find out more.