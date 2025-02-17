From bikes to bricks: young talent thrives in construction and motorcross

Rhys, a skilled bricklayer with premium housebuilder Redrow within their Southern Counties division, is living proof of how pursuing professional growth and personal passions can go hand in hand.

Having completed a Redrow apprenticeship, Rhys is now thriving in his construction career while also excelling in his passion for motorcross racing- a balance made possible through Redrow’s encouragement and sponsorship.

Rhys began his construction journey three years ago, drawn to the practical, hands-on nature of Redrow’s apprenticeship program. “Working at Redrow has been incredibly enjoyable,” Rhys shares. “Being on site gave me real world experience that you just can’t get in college.” With a strong support system from colleagues and mentors, Rhys developed his skills and advanced his career, and is now working on major projects in the region.

Outside of work, Rhys dedicates his weekends to motorcross racing, training and competing in a sport that demands grit, focus, and determination. Recognising his passion and commitment, Redrow stepped in to support Rhys, providing £1,500 toward his racing, including his bike and gear. This sponsorship has been instrumental in helping him pursue his motorcross dreams alongside his professional aspirations.

“Redrow has been incredibly supportive, both on-site and beyond,” Rhys says. “Their investment in me has made it easier to balance my work with my passion, and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Rhys hopes to continue advancing his career within Redrow, aspiring to move into a management role, while, of course, still racing on the weekends. He encourages others to consider Redrow’s apprenticeship program, which offers a supportive environment and invaluable opportunities for growth.

Redrow is proud to empower young talent like Rhys, providing not just career development but also the freedom to pursue personal passions. By investing in their people, Redrow creates a workplace where ambition thrives- on and off the job.

For more information about apprenticeships available across Redrow, please visit https://www.redrowplc.co.uk/careers/early-careers/apprentices/.